Malaysian actor Patrick Teoh arrested for allegedly insulting Johor Crown Prince

PETALING JAYA: Former radio announcer-actor, Patrick Teoh has been arrested in connection with allegations that he had insulted Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

This was confirmed by his lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam on Saturday (May 9).

"He is expected to be brought to Johor Bahru Selatan police headquarters tonight to be remanded tomorrow (May 10)," he said.

According to Rajan, Teoh allegedly reshared a video which Tunku Ismail posted last year that showed the Prince and other individuals dressed in military garb handling firearms.

Teoh, 72, is believed to have shared the video on Thursday (May 7) and used obscenities when he commented on it on his Facebook page.

However, checks revealed that the post is no longer on his page.

Teoh had initially arrived at the Petaling Jaya Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at Menara Choy Fook Onn around 8.30pm with his lawyers to have his statement recorded.

About 10 minutes later, Teoh was escorted home in a police vehicle where police collected a laptop computer believed to be used to put up the post.

He returned with the laptop about an hour later and spent another hour having his statement recorded.

According to Rajan, police summoned Teoh after a police report was lodged alleging that he had insulted Tunku Ismail.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed Teoh was summoned to give his statement.

"Investigations will be conducted by Johor police and we are only assisting to take his statement," he said.

The case is being investigated for improper use of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.