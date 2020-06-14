Malaysian actor Patrick Teoh charged with insulting Johor Crown Prince

JOHOR BARU - Malaysian actor Patrick Teoh has been charged at the Johor Baru Sessions Court for allegedly insulting Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on social media.

The 73-year-old former radio announcer pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him in front of Sessions Court Judge Kamarudin Kamsun on Sunday (June 14).

Teoh is accused of committing the offence at Southern Tigers Sdn Bhd at the Tan Sri Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium along Jalan Dato Jaafar here at about 5pm on May 8 when he allegedly released a statement with the intention of offending the feelings of others.

The act is an offence under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and menacing content.

If found guilty, the offence carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 (S$16,300), a maximum jail term of one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Syafiq Mohd Ghazali prosecuted the case while lawyers M. Puravalen and Wong Hong Yi represented the accused.

Mr Kamarudin then set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also set July 20 for the case next mention.

He also ordered Teoh not to make any statements on social media and electronic media until the case has been completed.

On May 9, Teoh was called up by the police for allegedly insulting Tunku Ismail after he re-shared a video which showed the Crown Prince and other individuals dressed in military garb and handling firearms.

Teoh is believed to have shared the video on May 8 and used obscenities when he commented on it on his Facebook page.