Malaysian actor Patrick Teoh's remand extended another 2 days

JOHOR BARU - The remand period for former radio announcer and actor Patrick Teoh has been extended another two days and will end May 14.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect has "shown signs" of cooperating with the police in their investigation.

"He was brought to the Magistrate's Court this morning (May 12) and his remand has been extended for another two days ending on May 14 (Thursday).

"We will continue with the investigations and he (Teoh) has shown signs of cooperating, so perhaps (with the additional remand) he will give his full co-operation," he told a press conference at the Johor police headquarters here Tuesday (May 12).

Comm Ayob added that Teoh's missing phone has also been found.

Teoh's lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, in a statement, said his client was brought before Senior Assistant Court Registrar Norhidayah Abd Manaf.

"The Royal Malaysia Police was represented by Supt Siva Pergahsum and Insp Farhanie. They had sought an extension of remand for three more days.

"I opposed the extension of remand on several grounds, including that there was no basis for any further detention," he said, adding that the Registrar then allowed for another two days of remand.

"So, Teoh will either be released on May 14 or he will be charged in court on that day, subject to the outcome of the further investigation," said Rajan.

Teoh was arrested on Saturday (May 9) in Petaling Jaya in relation to allegations that he had insulted Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

He was first remanded for three days from May 10 until May 12.

Teoh allegedly shared a video which Tunku Ismail posted last year that showed him and other individuals dressed in military garb handling firearms.

Teoh is believed to have shared the video on Thursday (May 7) and is alleged to have used obscenities when he commented on it on his Facebook page.

On Monday (May 11), in seeking the remand extension, Comm Ayob had accused Teoh of being uncooperative.

Comm Ayob had said then that Teoh had told police that he had forgotten his email password and had lost his phone.

"He lost his phone a day before he was called in for questioning and could not remember his email password, so we will request for an extension of remand," he had said.

