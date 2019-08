ACTRESS Mimi Lana (pic) came under fire when she uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram, reports Utusan Malaysia.

Mimi, who rose to fame after acting in the Malay drama Cari Aku di Syurga, was told by her fans to take care of her behaviour online.

The 23-year-old, who wore a white spaghetti strap top in the photo, attracted the attention of her fans who urged her not to be "too sexy".

Mimi uploaded the picture after undergoing some health and beauty treatment at a local clinic.