Malaysian animal rights groups angry at photos of dog that looks like 'Tigger'

TAIPEI — Animal lovers in Malaysia have lashed out at a recent series of photos of a stray dog painted in black and orange to resemble a tiger making rounds on social media.

The photos went viral after it was posted on Facebook by the Malaysia Animal Association on Aug 28.

The animal rights group asked for information regarding the whereabouts of the dog in an attempt to track down those responsible.

Bantu Animal Malaysia cari tahu lokasi di mana dan milik siapa? Hadiah misteri menanti kepada pemberi maklumat lengkap... Posted by Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia - Malaysia Animal Association on Friday, August 28, 2020

To entice people to come forward, the group even offered a “mystery reward” for further details on the dog’s location and possible owner.

The photos sparked outrage online as dyeing the fur of animals can be harmful. Most people don’t know but paints can be toxic and may result in fur loss.

Many condemned the unethical action and pointed out the sad expression on the dog, while others said the realistic patterns painted on the animal indicated a mildly talented artist, who should find a better use of his or her time.

If you have more information on the stray dog’s whereabouts, you can contact the Hotline Animal Malaysia on WhatsApp: +601120901097.