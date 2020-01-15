Malaysian anti-graft agency lodges report over plot to tarnish its chief

Latheefa Koya, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
Mazwin Nik Anis
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has lodged a police report against individuals whom they claim plotted to tarnish the reputation of its chief commissioner.

The report was made by Latheefa Koya's special legal officer Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif at the Putrajaya police headquarters yesterday.

She said the report was made to enable police to investigate the "criminal plot" of the individuals to besmirch Latheefa's reputation.

"These individuals are also tarnishing the integrity and image of the MACC, " she told reporters later.

Sasha Lyna said she also handed over evidence to police and identified the persons behind the plot.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor pledged to get to the bottom of the matter.

"Appropriate action will be taken once investigators go through the police report made by the special legal officer.

"It will be premature to comment at length now, " he told reporters in Subang Jaya after launching Ops Selamat in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year yesterday.

Late on Monday, Latheefa exposed what she termed as a "criminal plot" to ruin her reputation, following the commission's disclosure of several telephone recordings involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and other individuals.

"It has now come to my knowledge that in reaction to my disclosure on Jan 8, a criminal plot has been set in motion to fabricate and distribute materials intended to cast a slur upon my personal reputation.

"We believe that a lawyer is among the culprits involved in this plot, " she said in a statement, pledging not to falter in discharging her duties.

The MACC had on Jan 8 released nine sets of audio recordings implicating Najib, Rosmah and other former top officials.

