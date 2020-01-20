Malaysian boy genius: 3-year-old becomes youngest Mensa UK member

PETALING JAYA - A three-year-old Malaysian boy is currently the youngest member of Mensa or the international high IQ society.

Haryz Nadzim Mohd Hilmy Naim, who is living in Britain with his parents was accepted into Mensa UK after scoring 142 on the Stanford Binet test, a cognitive ability assessment used to measure IQ (intelligence quotient).

His score puts him in the top 0.3 per cent of the population, according to a report by the Metro UK.

His parents Anira Asyikin and Mohd Hilmy Naim, both of whom have engineering backgrounds, never expected their son to show signs of such incredible intellect.

"We didn't have much experience, so we just thought that's how kids were," Ms Anira was quoted as saying by Metro.co.uk.

"It was only when he started going to nursery, we were told he is more advanced than other children, then we realised he was special. By the time he was in nursery, he could read the whole of some of his favourite storybooks," she said.

Haryz was tested by Dr Lyn Kendall, a psychologist who specialises in gifted children.

"We hope that we can help him to reach his full potential and support him with whatever he does. We didn't want him to feel under-stimulated, but at the same time we didn't want him to feel he was being pushed. We want him to be a normal child who plays and does normal things that children do," said Ms Anira.