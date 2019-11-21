Malaysian bus driver's last act saved 20 lives

GEORGE TOWN - A bus driver who suffered a fatal heart attack managed to pull the hand brake in time and save the lives of 20 Chinese tourists before the vehicle crashed.

Lee Kim Thai (pic), 64, was driving them to the Penang International Airport from a hotel nearby around 5.50am yesterday.

He was turning into Hutton Road from Larut Road when he had a heart attack.

He managed to slow down the bus in time and it hit the grilled entrance of a clothing shop.

It is learnt that all the passengers were safe and were on their flight back to China as at press time.

Hawker Pang Hen Kim, 65, who was at a coffeeshop less than 15m from the scene, said he heard a crashing sound.

"I came to the shop around 3am to prepare food at my stall.

"Suddenly, I heard a bang but it was not very loud. When I went out to have a look, I saw a tour guide coming down from the bus and said he had called 999, " he said.

"I believe no one was injured as the passengers looked calm.

"The police told us the bus driver had managed to pull the hand brake before the crash and the bus was moving at a slow pace, " he added.

Security video footage from a nearby shop showed the bus moving slowly and almost halting as it began turning at the corner.