Malaysian businessman charged with attempting to bribe enforcement officer during MCO

JOHOR BARU: A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here Sunday (June 14) for offering a bribe to an enforcement officer in an attempt to avoid getting compound notices for operating during the movement control order (MCO).

According to the charge sheet, 36-year-old Chan Yee Seong gave a RM500 (S$163) bribe to a Kluang Municipal Council enforcement officer to avoid getting a compound for failing to adhere to a notice under Section 109 of the Local Government Act 1976 for operating during the MCO period.

The offence was committed on April 20 at about 11.30am at the Kluang Municipal Council.

He was charged under Section 17(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in jail and a fine not less than RM10,000 or five times the amount of the bribe.

Chan pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in front of judge Kamaruddin Kamsun.

His lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien asked for a lower bail as Chan has two elderly parents to support and his business was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judge set July 20 for second mention with bail set at RM10,000 in one surety. Chan posted bail.

The case was prosecuted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Prosecution officer Ikhwan Ihsan Jalaludin.