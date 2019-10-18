Malaysian businessman loses $65,000 to scam

JOHOR BARU - Labuan island is well known as an offshore financial centre and tax heaven but a local syndicate has used it to scare a local businessman into paying thousands of ringgit.

The businessman in his 40s was duped into believing that several of his bank accounts had been used to launder millions of ringgit in Labuan.

The victim's nightmare started when he received a call from a "policeman" from Labuan alleging that his accounts had been used for money laundering for some time.

Sources said the policeman directed the victim to empty his accounts to enable the authorities to investigate or risk having them frozen.

"The policeman suggested that the man transfer the money into several accounts for safe keeping until the investigation was done," the sources said, adding that the businessman, who was initially reluctant, agreed when the policeman threatened to arrest him and close down his business.