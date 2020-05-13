Malaysian businessman pleads not guilty to ramming cop in fatal incident

KAJANG - A businessman who allegedly rammed a policeman at a roadblock, which resulted in the latter's death, has been charged with several offences over the incident at the Sessions Court here.

K. Kalaichelvan, 44, who asked for the charges to be read to him in Tamil, pleaded not guilty to the offences here on Wednesday (May 13).

For the first charge, he was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of 31-year-old Kpl Safwan Mohamad Ismail, who was manning the roadblock.

The offence under Section 44(1)(B) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries imprisonment between three to 10 years and up to RM20,000 (S$6,000) in fine.

He was also accused of failing to comply with the policeman's signal requiring him to stop at the barrier, an offence under Section 26(2) of the Police Act 1967.

For this offence, he faces imprisonment of up to 12 months or fine up to RM1,000 or both, if convicted.

For the third charge, Kalaichelvan was accused of driving without a licence, an offence under Section 26(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and faces a fine between RM300 and RM2,000 or jail up to three months or both, if convicted.

All of the offences were allegedly committed at a roadblock at Lekas Highway near here, at 2.10am on May 3.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhana Sahat offered bail at RM30,000 in one surety.

Lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar, who represented the accused, told the court that his client was the sole owner of an enterprise.

"He is married and has a family. I ask for a lower bail amount. My client promises to be present at court.

"Bail is only to ensure attendance in court and not meant to be punitive," Haijan said.

Sessions Court judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali fixed RM20,000 in one surety. The case is set for mention on June 18.

At a separate court, Kalaichelvan claimed trial to moving within an infected area on the same highway, at 2am on the same day.

He was charged under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or up to six months' in jail or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli set RM1,000 bail in one surety.

The case is fixed for mention on Aug 10.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin prosecuted.