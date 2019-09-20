Malaysian businesswoman duped by duo and $527,200 poorer

MUAR, Malaysia - A businesswoman, desperate to get her two family members to "escape" the hangman's noose in a drug case, was duped of RM1.6million (S$527,200) in a scam here.

The victim, in her 40s, had sought the assistance of a woman - who acted as a middleman to broker the deal - after her loved ones were arrested in connection with a drug case in Selangor in July.

Sources said during the meeting, the woman asked for RM1.6million to get the relatives out, as they faced the mandatory death penalty if convicted.

"The woman told the businesswoman that the money was needed to pay off certain people including the police and lawyers," the sources said, adding that the desperate woman then handed over more than RM300,000 as a deposit during the meeting.

The final payment was made at a hotel in Subang Jaya totalling more than RM700,000 in August.

"However the victim was shocked when her relatives were charged under Section 39B (Dangerous Drugs Act) in court.

"She tried to get her money back after the woman failed to deliver on her promise that the duo would be released," said the source.

The middleman claimed the money had been paid to a lawyer.

"The victim was also allegedly threatened by a man claiming to be a lawyer," the sources said.

He added the victim had lodged a police report about being duped by the duo.