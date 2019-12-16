Malaysian canine social media sensation Danny Baboo dies

KLANG - Danny Baboo, a dog which was a hit on social media, died after a short illness on Sunday (Dec 15).

The rotund canine, which was also known as "Salman Khan" was a big hit with dog lovers on the Dog Lovers of Malaysia Facebook page.

Danny Baboo lived in Parit Buntar with its owner, 37-year-old preschool teacher Piria Rajaram and was admitted at a veterinary clinic less than a week ago for ascites, a build-up of fluid in the abdomen.

The dog was discharged after a few days to recuperate at home but died Sunday morning.

For almost two years now, the Facebook page was used to raise funds to feed street dogs and cats in Parit Buntar.

The Facebook timeline was filled with messages of condolences and grief.

A fan, Eva Mahalingam, wrote: "The saddest part of 2019 is losing the one you loved and adore most. You've been there during the most hardest part of my life Danny Baboo."

Another fan, Cynn Mikaelson, said: "Danny Baboo you light up my day by seeing your post in FB. And now suddenly you're not here anymore. You're pain free now. Run freely across the Rainbow Bridge my Salman Khan. You'll always be remembered and loved."

Piria, had told The Star that she started a Facebook page for Danny Baboo after sensing that the dog could become very popular.