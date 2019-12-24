Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media

PETALING JAYA - I. Vickneswaran woke up, picked up the newspaper and found out that he was no longer the Terengganu hockey coach.

Learning that Terengganu would have a new coach for next year's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) that way was hard to take.

The former international, who coached the state for three years and won two MHL titles, was taken aback to read that the club had opted to appoint K. Dharmaraj as the team coach.

Even before the Dharmaraj's appointment, he was aware of murmurs that the club was planning to take former South Korean international Seo Jong-ho as the new coach.

"I knew my time with Terengganu ended through the newspapers. For the upcoming season, I will not be coaching any MHL teams," said the coach, who guided Terengganu to the overall title in the MHL in March.

"The club management did not notify me that I would be replaced.

"As a professional, I am taking this news positively. I wish Dharma all the best in his challenge to bring the team to greater heights."

Now that he will no longer be barking instructions from the touchline, Vickneswaran will don the suit and tie and manage administrative work in hockey.

As deputy chairman of the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee and also Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) deputy chairman, he wants to help grow the game in the country.

He is not alien to the management role as he has managed a few organisations and companies throughout the years.

"I will be assisting Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh (chairman of the MHC competitions committee) in planning the national hockey calendar for the next three years.