Malaysian cop killed, another injured after their motorcycles crash into guardrail on North-South highway

Malaysia's North-South Expressway (NSE), is the longest expressway in Malaysia.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Jo Timbuong
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A policeman died and another suffered severe injuries when their motorcycles crashed into a guardrail along the North-South Expressway during a group trip to Sungkai, Perak.

According to Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Azman Ab Rahman, the deceased, L/Kpl Mohd Azmi Zainal Abidin, had been travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Sungkai in a motorcycle convoy with L/Kpl Abdul Halim Don around 11.15am on Sunday (Jan 12).

"During the journey, L/Kpl Mohd Azmi had rear-ended L/Kpl Abdul Halim around KM411 causing both of them to crash into the guardrail," he said.

L/Kpl Mohd Azmi, 30, died at the scene and his remains were sent to Hospital Kuala Kubu Bharu while L/Kpl Abdul Halim, 39, was sent to Hospital Slim River for treatment.

The case has been classified as causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.P

More about
malaysia death Accidents - Traffic police

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year
DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Malaysian housewife brings in household income by making nearly $6k live-streaming PUBG
Malaysian housewife brings in household income by making nearly $6k live-streaming PUBG

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES