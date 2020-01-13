Malaysian cop killed, another injured after their motorcycles crash into guardrail on North-South highway

PETALING JAYA - A policeman died and another suffered severe injuries when their motorcycles crashed into a guardrail along the North-South Expressway during a group trip to Sungkai, Perak.

According to Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Azman Ab Rahman, the deceased, L/Kpl Mohd Azmi Zainal Abidin, had been travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Sungkai in a motorcycle convoy with L/Kpl Abdul Halim Don around 11.15am on Sunday (Jan 12).

"During the journey, L/Kpl Mohd Azmi had rear-ended L/Kpl Abdul Halim around KM411 causing both of them to crash into the guardrail," he said.

L/Kpl Mohd Azmi, 30, died at the scene and his remains were sent to Hospital Kuala Kubu Bharu while L/Kpl Abdul Halim, 39, was sent to Hospital Slim River for treatment.

The case has been classified as causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.P