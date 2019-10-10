Malaysian cops nab suspect in octogenarian murder case

PHOTO: The New Paper
Jo Timbuong
The Star/Asia News Network

AMPANG, Malaysia - Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of an octogenarian in Ampang Jaya last month.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Noor Azmi Yusoff said the 27-year-old suspect was caught at an apartment in Puchong Jaya at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (Oct 9).

"The suspect has a history of home invasion and drugs," ACP Noor Azmi said adding that the man tested positive for methamphetamines.

He said police would continue to investigate the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

