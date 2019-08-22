Malaysian cops: We did our best in search for Nora Quoirin

Nora Quoirin went missing from Dusun Resort a day after checking in for a holiday with her family.
PHOTO: AFP/Family Handout
Sarban Singh
The Star/Asia News Network

SEREMBAN - The authorities have done their best to search for Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing for 10 days in the jungle in Pantai Hills near here and could not have possibly missed vital clues in areas they repeatedly combed, say police.

State police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said several agencies, including experienced trekkers and non-governmental groups, were also involved in the search and rescue operation for the special needs girl who disappeared from a resort on Aug 4.

"We did not miss out on anything ... as far as I am concerned, we did our best," he said when met at the police contingent training school here yesterday.

SAC Che Zakaria was responding to a report in a British tabloid quoting local police sources as saying that inexperienced searchers might have missed critical opportunities to save the teenager.

The Daily Mail in a report on Sunday had quoted senior police officers involved in the search as saying that Nora Anne, who was believed to have been alive in the jungle for up to a week, could have been found before her death.

The report among others said the searchers included individuals who were inexperienced and "got tired quickly in the hot and humid conditions and didn't always walk at arm's length from each other".

It went on to say that the individuals could not be blamed as such a search was the first for many of them and because water and food supplies were limited.

SAC Che Zakaria said he believed that none of his officers could have made that statement.

Besides the police, others involved in the operation were personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Civil Defence, Rela, the Police Air Wing, the Forestry Department as well as Orang Asli from the Senoi Praaq unit, the local Orang Asli community, non-governmental groups and villagers.

Nora Anne, 15, had checked into the property with her parents, Sebastian Marie Philipe and Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, and siblings Innes Julia and Maurice Arthure on Aug 3.

However, she was not found in the room she shared with her siblings the following morning.

Police found her remains on Aug 13 and ruled out foul play in her death following an autopsy.

Pathologists believed that Nora Anne had been dead for between two and three days before her body was found and attributed her death to upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged starvation and stress.

More about
malaysia Missing Found death

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

SERVICES