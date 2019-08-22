Malaysian cops: We did our best in search for Nora Quoirin

SEREMBAN - The authorities have done their best to search for Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing for 10 days in the jungle in Pantai Hills near here and could not have possibly missed vital clues in areas they repeatedly combed, say police.

State police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said several agencies, including experienced trekkers and non-governmental groups, were also involved in the search and rescue operation for the special needs girl who disappeared from a resort on Aug 4.

"We did not miss out on anything ... as far as I am concerned, we did our best," he said when met at the police contingent training school here yesterday.

SAC Che Zakaria was responding to a report in a British tabloid quoting local police sources as saying that inexperienced searchers might have missed critical opportunities to save the teenager.

The Daily Mail in a report on Sunday had quoted senior police officers involved in the search as saying that Nora Anne, who was believed to have been alive in the jungle for up to a week, could have been found before her death.

The report among others said the searchers included individuals who were inexperienced and "got tired quickly in the hot and humid conditions and didn't always walk at arm's length from each other".