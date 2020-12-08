Malaysian corruption trial halted as PM Muhyiddin faces pressure over draft budget

A corruption trial involving Malaysian politician Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was on Monday (Dec 7) halted after the public prosecutor called for a discharge not amounting to acquittal, citing “new developments” in the case.

“There have been new developments that need to be investigated properly and the prosecution does not want to waste this honourable court’s time, because we are unsure how long it will take to investigate the case,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim.

The dismissal not amounting to an acquittal makes Tengku Adnan, formerly a minister in ex-premier Najib Razak ’s cabinet, the second Najib ally to avoid graft charges. Earlier this year, politician Musa Aman was acquitted and discharged of 46 charges of corruption and money-laundering.

The prosecutor said the new developments centred on a witness who had already testified, and that further investigations had to be carried out on the case which involves a 1 million ringgit (S$328,312) bribe.

“Due to those reasons, we are appealing for the accused to be granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal while the matter is sorted out,” she said of the trial, which began in 2018 after Tengku Adnan’s United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party lost the general election and was investigated for corruption from its successors, the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister’s office or the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Tengku Adnan is among a handful of Umno politicians to face charges in court, the most prominent being Najib, who was recently found guilty of multiple charges of corruption linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB ) global financial scandal.

In February, Pakatan Harapan fell from power following a political coup by the current Perikatan Nasional coalition, which is closely allied to Umno. However, the trials have continued as observers pay a close eye to current prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration, which has also pledged its own corruption crackdown.

The number of Umno members facing charges posed a threat to the stability of Perikatan Nasional, which holds a slim majority in parliament, said political scientist Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University.

“Without a confidence and supply agreement in parliament to boost his majority, he is a political beggar who cannot be choosy,” Wong said.

“If he needs the votes from [lawmakers on trial], he has to bow” to pressure, he added.

There is speculation that the lawmakers under fire have pushed for their charges to be dropped in exchange for political support, a suspicion bolstered by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim ’s admission in September that he had thrown in with Umno members to gain parliamentary supremacy.

The Perikatan Nasional government and the opposition Pakatan Harapan are currently in a democratic deadlock, with parliament’s current debate on the 2021 federal budget serving as a proxy no-confidence motion for Muhyiddin’s position as premier.

“Tengku Adnan’s trial being stalled is a sign Muhyiddin is giving in,” said analyst James Chin of Tasmania University’s Asia Institute. “He is paying the price for Umno’s entry into Perikatan Nasional.”

Oh Ei Sun, of Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs, said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had to bear in mind that its next moves would be scrutinised.

“The discerning public is still watching closely this and other high-profile corruption-related cases where prosecutions have been widely perceived to have back-pedalled, to say the least,” he said.

In July, Najib was found guilty of multiple charges of corruption in his first 1MDB-linked trial – although the leader remains a powerful figure in Umno, the nation’s largest party by numbers with 3.2 million members.

The leader has several more trials pending, with 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering spread out.

In May, the government dropped money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz – Najib’s stepson and the co-producer of Hollywood hit film The Wolf of Wall Street – who was arrested for allegedly receiving nearly US$250 million (S$334 milliom) from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Riza, like Tengku Adnan, received a discharge not amounting to an acquittal upon agreeing to a settlement with the government, which included the compounding and recovery of U$107.3 million in overseas assets.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.