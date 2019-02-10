Malaysian couple arrested following death of four-year-old girl

PETALING JAYA - A couple has been taken into custody on suspicion of causing the death a child, as well as injuring three other children.

On Sept 29, South Klang police were notified of the death of a four-year-old girl in a house along Jalan Yadi Klang.

A post-mortem confirmed that the girl had died from injuries to the abdomen that was inflicted by a metal object. Other bruises, new and old, were also found on the victim's body.

Two suspects, aged 36 and 30, were arrested on Oct 1.

The police also uncovered more abuses in the course of the investigation.

The female suspect's children from previous relationships were brought to the police station for check-ups.

"Medical checks on the female suspect's two children, aged five and eight, showed signs of abuse.

A third child, aged four, whom the couple had been taking care off, was also found to have injuries on her body," said South Klang OCPD Asst Comm Shamsul Amar Ramli in a statement on Oct 2.

All three children have been sent to the hospital for further medical examinations.

ACP Shamsul said that both suspects would be remanded at the Klang court later on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated for child abuse and murder.

