Malaysian couple married for 40 years and still smitten by each other

It was love at first sight at the tuition centre. Helen Mok was a part-timer and Leong Sze Kwok a student, and they didn't know what their future held. But they knew they were meant for each other.

"In those days, as soon as we like each other, we'd tell our parents. I told my folks but insisted that even if they didn't approve of Leong, he was the man I was going to marry. Seeing how determined I was, my father couldn't really do anything but he warned me that if I regretted my decision later, it would be my own fault, " recalls Mok, 63, the oldest of eight siblings from Batu Pahat. "I have absolutely no regrets."

Mok and Leong have been married for 40 years now and have four children, Mervyn, 38, Joanna, 36, Evelyn, 25 and Christine, 22.

On the surface, the two seem like polar opposites - she is chatty and bubbly while he is quiet and reserved. But as they share the story of their love and life together, it is clear they complement each other perfectly and share the same priority in life: to lead a happy life without stepping on others' toes.

They are affectionate towards each other and even finish each other's sentences as they share stories from their past. "We got married in 1981, " says Leong.

"No, we got married in 1980. We had our first child, our son, in 1981, " she corrects her husband, laughing at his poor recollection of their wedding date.

"It was around that time lah, " he says, sheepishly shrugging his shoulders and laughing along with her.

PHOTO: Handout

Learning to laugh about things and "not sweating the small stuff" has been the secret ingredient in their happy marriage, shares Mok.

"Marriage is all about compromise and tolerance. And communication. Don't focus on the little things and don't always pick on your husband or wife's bad habits. Learn to look at the good, " she advises.

Although life hasn't exactly been a struggle for the couple, they did have to work hard to support their growing family. They both held two jobs in order to save for their first home.

"When we first got married, he was a store manager at a plastics factory. At night, he would sell plastic products at the pasar malam. I would be the busybody talking to all his customers because he was so shy and quiet. He would not be able to sell much if he just stood at one place, so I helped him out in the beginning, " shares Mok who taught at a tuition centre and sold cookies and knick knacks in the evenings.

"We both come from poor families so we are used to working hard for a comfortable life for our family. It's who we are, " she shares.

When Leong decided to quit his job and start his own business, Mok was behind him all the way. It wasn't easy and, at times, they had to borrow money from friends to build their business. But they had each other to lean on, which made all the difference.