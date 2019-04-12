Malaysian Cradle Fund CEO died at point of fire origin, court told

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - There were no signs of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan trying to escape from a fire as his body was found at the point of fire origin, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department fire investigations officer Abdul Halim Zulkefeli.

Abdul Halim said the investigation also found the victim had not made any attempt to escape the fire based on the condition of the room during investigation.

Based on his experience as a firefighter, victims would usually try to escape by hiding in the bathroom or closet, and attempt to get out using the door or the window.

"In this case, there were no signs found on the door, whether he was trying to break it from inside, or trying to hide in the closet.

"If he (the victim) tried to break the door, we would have found the body near the door, not on the mattress," said Abdul Halim, the 15th prosecution witness in the murder trial of Nazrin yesterday.

Abdul Halim also told High Court judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman that the victim could get help if he was conscious when the fire broke out.

"Looking at the nature and effects of the fire, the size of the room and the place where the fire originated, if the victim was still alive he could have come out safely," he said.

Abdul Halim said there were two places identified as the origin of fire - on the mattress as well as on Nazrin's head - and they had nothing to do with each other.

"There were traces of burnt objects on the victim's chest and on the head but I could not determine what the objects were," he said when replying to questions from Selangor prosecution director Datuk Salim Soib@Hamid.

Abdul Halim also told the court that during an examination on Nazrin's body, he found no injuries and soot stains on the back of the victim's body except two puncture marks and blood stains on his head.

"Therefore, I am of the opinion that before the fire incident occurred, Nazrin was already lying in the area where he was found (on the mattress) based on the absence of soot stains on his back, " he said.

