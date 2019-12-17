Malaysian Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: Witness says X-ray image of cell phone cannot be changed, modified

SHAH ALAM - A Fire and Rescue Department officer testified at the Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan murder trial on Monday (Dec 16) that the X-ray image of a cell phone she took cannot be changed or modified.
Rosdiyana Sudarto testified before High Court judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman that she was given a Blackberry phone by her colleague Abdul Halim Zulkefeli a day after the incident in which Nazrin died.
She explained the gadget was given to her for an X-ray imaging procedure to scrutinise the structure of the telephone.
Rosdiyana also added she had returned the telephone to Abdul Halim as soon as the image had been captured.
She explained to the court that she had used a portable X-ray machine, the XRS-200 X-ray Sources, to capture the image.
"I placed the cell phone in front of the film and started the X-ray and subsequently the image appeared on the film,'' said Rosdiyana.
She added the film is then scanned and the image of the cell phone's X-ray will appear on the computer screen.
Earlier during proceedings, Rosdiyana disagreed with defence counsel S. Suresh's suggestion that the X-ray image of the cell phone could have been altered.
"I disagree because I am the one who helped Abdul Halim to get a clear image,'' she said.
She also refuted Suresh's suggestion that the portable X-ray machine was meant to be used at scenes of incidents.
According to Rosdiyana, the portable X-ray machine can only be used in a room which can accommodate X-ray exposure and cannot be brought out on location.
"It has been conveyed by the defence team's expert on fire that the portable X-ray machine was meant to be used at the scene,'' said Suresh.
Rosdiyana said she disagreed with the opinion.
When asked by DPP Wan Shahida Wan Omar why she had disagreed with Suresh, Rosdiyana reiterated the machine cannot be used outside. "It can only be used at a specific place as the X-rays cannot be exposed to the public as it can affect health adversely,'' she said. Wan Shahida then asked Rosdiyana why the machine was called portable (as it cannot be brought to the scene of an incident). Rosdiyana said it was called portable because when not in use it has to be placed into a sealed casing. In the dock is Nazrin's widow Samirah Muzaffar, 44, together with two teenagers, aged 14 and 17. The trio and Indonesian national Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, are accused of murdering Nazrin, 47, at a house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am on June 14, 2018. They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which comes with the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. The two boys were granted bail of RM50,000 (S$16,400) with two sureties by the Shah Alam High Court in March, while the Federal Court allowed Samirah bail of RM500,000 with two sureties in May. The hearing continues Tuesday (Dec 17).
