Malaysian Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: Witness says X-ray image of cell phone cannot be changed, modified

SHAH ALAM - A Fire and Rescue Department officer testified at the Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan murder trial on Monday (Dec 16) that the X-ray image of a cell phone she took cannot be changed or modified.

Rosdiyana Sudarto testified before High Court judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman that she was given a Blackberry phone by her colleague Abdul Halim Zulkefeli a day after the incident in which Nazrin died.

She explained the gadget was given to her for an X-ray imaging procedure to scrutinise the structure of the telephone.

Rosdiyana also added she had returned the telephone to Abdul Halim as soon as the image had been captured.

She explained to the court that she had used a portable X-ray machine, the XRS-200 X-ray Sources, to capture the image.

"I placed the cell phone in front of the film and started the X-ray and subsequently the image appeared on the film,'' said Rosdiyana.

She added the film is then scanned and the image of the cell phone's X-ray will appear on the computer screen.

Earlier during proceedings, Rosdiyana disagreed with defence counsel S. Suresh's suggestion that the X-ray image of the cell phone could have been altered.

"I disagree because I am the one who helped Abdul Halim to get a clear image,'' she said.

She also refuted Suresh's suggestion that the portable X-ray machine was meant to be used at scenes of incidents.

According to Rosdiyana, the portable X-ray machine can only be used in a room which can accommodate X-ray exposure and cannot be brought out on location.

"It has been conveyed by the defence team's expert on fire that the portable X-ray machine was meant to be used at the scene,'' said Suresh.

Rosdiyana said she disagreed with the opinion.