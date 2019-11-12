Malaysian critically injured in NZ volcanic eruption

Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video.
PHOTO: Instagram/allessandrokauffmann
Sira Habibu
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Malaysian has sustained serious injuries following the volcano eruption in White Island, New Zealand, on Monday (Dec 9).

"The victim is in critical condition, and undergoing treatment at the Christchurch Hospital," Wisma Putra said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 10).

On an earlier report that a Malaysian had died in the incident, Wisma Putra said the information could not be verified.

"The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington has yet to receive any further information on the matter," it said.

Affected Malaysians are advised to contact the Malaysian High Commission at +64-4385 2439, +64-4801 5659, or + 64-210 440 188 (emergency) or e-mail to mwwellington @kln.gov.my

Earlier, a Malaysian High Commission spokesman had confirmed that a Malaysian had sustained injuries following the eruption that had killed at least five people.

The spokesman said the injured Malaysian was a male.

"As the privacy laws are strictly observed here, the New Zealand authorities insist on releasing names only after the next-of-kin is contacted," said the spokesman.

"We do not know if any Malaysians are among the several people reported missing still.

"So far, we did not receive any calls from relatives who may be aware if any of their family members had visited the site when the volcano erupted at 2.11pm (local time) on Dec 9."

It is learnt that New Zealand authorities had wrongly identified one of the victims as Malaysian.

Malaysians travelling near the region are advised to exercise caution and follow the advice issued by local authorities.

More about
malaysia New Zealand volcanoes

TRENDING

LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

SERVICES