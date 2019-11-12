Malaysian critically injured in NZ volcanic eruption

PETALING JAYA - The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Malaysian has sustained serious injuries following the volcano eruption in White Island, New Zealand, on Monday (Dec 9).

"The victim is in critical condition, and undergoing treatment at the Christchurch Hospital," Wisma Putra said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 10).

On an earlier report that a Malaysian had died in the incident, Wisma Putra said the information could not be verified.

"The Malaysian High Commission in Wellington has yet to receive any further information on the matter," it said.

Affected Malaysians are advised to contact the Malaysian High Commission at +64-4385 2439, +64-4801 5659, or + 64-210 440 188 (emergency) or e-mail to mwwellington @kln.gov.my

Earlier, a Malaysian High Commission spokesman had confirmed that a Malaysian had sustained injuries following the eruption that had killed at least five people.

The spokesman said the injured Malaysian was a male.

"As the privacy laws are strictly observed here, the New Zealand authorities insist on releasing names only after the next-of-kin is contacted," said the spokesman.