The Malaysian dilemma: Can Mahathir and Anwar get Pakatan Harapan back on track?

Since his return to politics last year, Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim has made it a habit to post pictures on social media of his meetings with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a former arch-enemy whom he now hopes to succeed.

For the most part, commentators see the gestures as a way for the 70-year-old politician to show his supporters all is well - and that the pact between the duo for Anwar to become the country's next leader will go ahead as planned.

But after an outbreak of finger-pointing within Pakatan Harapan following its spectacular by-election defeat in the federal seat of Tanjung Piai on November 16, the photo Anwar posted on Thursday of the coalition's two leaders smiling during a 30-minute tete-a-tete was particularly striking.

It was a clear message to the country: there is no need to worry, at least for now, about a repeat of their 1990s duel that eventually saw Anwar abruptly cut as deputy prime minister, jailed for sodomy and corruption, and banished to the sidelines of power for a decade.

Still, some political commentators and even Pakatan Harapan insiders say they are having premonitions of such a rematch as the bloc comes under severe strain.

Tanjung Piai was Pakatan Harapan's fourth defeat in the nine by-elections held since it stunned the world by defeating the long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance in last May's polls. Along with that tepid electoral record, Mahathir's government has seen falling approval ratings amid an upswing in racial tensions, rising costs of living, and slower-than-expected reforms.

Following the Tanjung Piai by-election, won by Barisan Nasional, the reflexive reaction from Anwar's backers has been that the drubbing is the clearest indication Mahathir must immediately hand over power to Anwar.

These calls are not new, but anxieties have heightened in recent weeks - especially during the hustings for the bypoll - as the opposition harped on the Mahathir administration's lack of concrete achievements despite having run on a platform that promised sweeping reforms.

Uncertainty about the ruling coalition has been compounded by speculation that others, such as Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, have their eyes on the top political job - as an alternative to Anwar, and with Mahathir's blessings.

Pakatan Harapan supporters celebrate after the landmark Malaysian election in May 2018.

PHOTO: Reuters

Also in the mix is Hishammuddin Hussein, a Barisan Nasional stalwart who maintains close ties with Azmin.

Mahathir has so far demurred on when he will step down, while Anwar maintains that the deal he cut with the elder statesman stipulates he should take over some time next year.

Over the past 18 months, Mahathir has had various responses upon being asked when and if he will stand aside. While he maintains he is a "temporary prime minister" and has promised to hand power to Anwar at some point, the 94-year-old has also offered different replies to the question of how long he will stay - sometimes changing his answer in a span of days.

In Anwar's camp, the consensus view is that Mahathir must stand down next year.

In his social media post on Thursday, the prime minister-in-waiting sought to telegraph that he had no intentions, at least for now, to press for an answer and herald the kind of political strife in which he and Mahathir mired the country during the 1990s.

Anwar wrote that he and Mahathir agreed the "power transition must be carried out in a peaceful and orderly manner, in a reasonable time frame and with mutual understanding".

Later, Mahathir also struck a cordial note, telling reporters the meeting saw both leaders agree that temperatures should be cooled.

"[Anwar] said he understands the problems Pakatan Harapan faces, and there should not be too much tension by people making all kinds of suggestions, like the date of the transition," the prime minister said.

Political analysts say forcing a transition will not stop the alliance's popularity slide, even though the uncertainty surrounding it is a significant factor.

Confusion over who will lead Malaysia next, and when, is just one of several reasons Pakatan Harapan's fortunes are faltering, according to the likes of political scientist Wong Chin Huat.