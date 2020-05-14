Malaysian diners still in two minds about eating out

PETALING JAYA - While restaurant owners in Selangor are relieved to welcome diners again after close to two months, the public are still rather apprehensive about eating out under the new normal brought about by the Covid-19 threat.

Syed Khalid Alwee Aljunid was glad to be able to dine out again as the food certainly tasted better when served hot.

He believed that people would have to gradually adapt to the new normal.

"However, after more than 40 days in the house, many are still worried, so even though businesses are back in full service, they won't jump at the chance to go out," said the 43-year-old social media analyst.

Yesterday, eateries in Selangor were allowed to accept dine-ins for the first time since the country was put under the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

The green light was part of the state government's modified conditional MCO for commercial concerns to ease back to business, under the standard operating procedure (SOP) that includes social distancing and the prohibition of serving on five-foot ways and parking lots.

Client brand marketing executive Wong Pui Koon, 27, said she would limit eating out to avoid the risk of infection.

"I won't be going out to eat often as Petaling Jaya is still a high-risk area," she said.

For Heshwinder Oon, 27, he has been coping well by ordering in and eating home-cooked fare.

"I will only dine out once I see the daily number of new Covid-19 cases drop to below 10," he said.

Mohammad Adib Mohd Khairi, 32, a nasi kandar restaurant owner, said he was thrilled to be back in full business.

"I opened one of my restaurants for takeaways during the second phase of MCO only after preparing the necessary SOP," he said.

Restaurant owner in Puncak Alam, Raja Zahri Raja Onn Jalil, expected to reopen only after Hari Raya as restaurant owners in the area have been exempted from paying rent during the MCO.

"I am very concerned about safety and would like to take time to reopen my business," said the 57-year-old.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.