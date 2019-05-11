Malaysian doctor devises own successful regime for weight loss

Looking at general practitioner Dr R. Shalini Devi today, you would not believe that 10 years ago, she weighed 118kg.

In 2010, Dr Shalini was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome and hypothyroidism. She was on medication for two years and attempted various diets and exercise regimes but found it hard to reduce her weight.

"I was on a yo-yo diet. I would lose weight and put it back on," she recalled.

In 2011, her life changed when she devised her own health regime, which focused 80 per cent on nutrition and 20 per cent on workout. She lost 44kg in less than six months.

The turning point came partly due to her own health concerns as well as that of her father's. At that time, her father, a diabetic, was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure.

Dr Shalini's regime did not involve cutting back on carbohydrates.