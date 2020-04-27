Malaysian doctor who died of Covid-19 in UK was a 'great man with a heart of gold'

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians paid tribute to neonatologist Dr Vishna Rasiah (pic), who died from Covid-19 in Birmingham, England, on Friday.

Former schoolmates from St John's Institution (SJI) in Kuala Lumpur posted heartfelt messages, describing how Dr Vishna was a "great man with a heart of gold".

"A pride of St John's Institution and the alumni.

"Our brother was a neonatal specialist, attached to the Birmingham Women & Children's Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust.

"He was also in the front lines working tirelessly to attend to those in need of medical attention as the UK battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A great loss, the SJAA extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the late Dr Shree's family and his dear friends, especially the batch of SJI88.

"We hope that you will remain strong in these sorrowful times as we mourn the loss of our dear Dr Shree (as they called him), " said the St John's Alumni Association (SJAA) Kuala Lumpur on its Facebook.

Mohammad Iqbal Sarwar, a Malaysian who trained as a safety and health officer while Dr Vishna was a registrar at Sheffield, UK, said Dr Vishna was a committed doctor.

"We used to banter a lot about our common Malaysian roots and heritage. I also used to pester him about teaching me how to do neonatal cardiac echo.

"Even though I was junior to him, he always called me 'Boss'... come to think of it, he called everyone 'Boss'.

"Dr Vish was a nice guy. He was sincerely an amazing person. I can only pray that he is at peace now with his Lord.

"I pray that Liza and the family are given the strength and privacy to go through what must be difficult times ahead, " said Iqbal on his Facebook page.

There were also a few videos and postings put up in memory of Dr Vishna on social media.

On April 24, Dr Vishna, 48, who was a consultant neonatologist with the Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital died of the disease, leaving behind his wife and a daughter.

According to the Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS trust, Dr Vishna was highly regarded across the Midlands as part of his role as Clinical Lead for the regional neonatal network.

Neonatology is a subspecialty of paediatrics that focuses on the medical care of newborn infants, especially the ill or those born prematurely.

Dr Vishna (middle) during his school days at St. John's Institution Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: Facebook/St. John's Institution Alumni Association Kuala Lumpur (SJAA)

The Trust's chief executive Sarah-Jane Marsh said Dr Vishna was an amazing doctor, leader, colleague and friend.

She added that he was passionate about the care of babies and their families.

