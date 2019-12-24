Malaysian doubles shuttler finds her partner - for life

I do: National women’s doubles shuttler Chow Mei Kuan said yes to her boyfriend Thew Wei Chuan’s marriage proposal during an advanced birthday celebration last Saturday.
PHOTO: Instagram/meikuan94
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Doubles shuttler Chow Mei Kuan has ended her year with a double flourish - she got engaged and celebrated her 25th birthday!

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medallist took to Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend Thew Wei Chuan, 26.

Mei Kuan's fiance, a quantity surveyor, popped the big question during an advance birthday celebration at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, and she said "yes" in the presence of her close friends including playing partner Lee Meng Yean.

Mei Kuan, who is with the national team in Ehime, Japan, for a one-week training camp until Sunday, said it hasn't really sunk in yet.

"It was a huge surprise! I didn't see it (the proposal) coming because all I thought was that it was an advance birthday party before I left for Japan," recalled Mei Kuan, who turned 25 yesterday.

"But I have no doubt he's the one, my Mr. Right, and I said yes to him."

Asked how long has she been in a relationship with Wei Chuan, Mei Kuan preferred to keep it a secret but was quick to reveal that she first got to know him through social media.

"We're both caught up in our careers, me as a national athlete and him as a quantity surveyor. As we're always busy, our circle of friends is quite small and we actually met on social media. We started as friends, hanging out and even playing badminton together. The rest is history.

"Between us, I'm surely the busier one as I travel all year long for tournaments but he's always considerate and understanding. I was able to fight through many up and downs in my career."

The wedding date has not been set yet, not least until the third quarter of next year.

For Mei Kuan, and even for her fiancee, the priority is now about securing an Olympic Games debut in Tokyo next August.

Mei Kuan and Meng Yean are in a solid position to qualify as they are currently ranked No. 15 in the world.

All they need to do is to keep themselves in the top 16.

Even if they don't, the chances of them making the cut are still high with the current top 16 including at least three pairs from China, Japan and South Korea.

A nation can only earn a maximum two slots provided both pairs are ranked in the top eight when the one-year qualification ends on April 30.

"We will only plan our wedding after the Olympics. I'm now focused on Tokyo 2020," she said.

More about
malaysia Weddings and engagements Sports Badminton

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES