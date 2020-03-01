Malaysian Education Minister Mazlee resigns: Paying a heavy price for the endless blunders

Dr Maszlee Malik was not listening hard enough to his boss. In fact, he chose to ignore comments made by the Prime Minister about how the schools ought to be run and did it his way. Thus the fiascos.

The writing was already on the wall. With mounting criticism, it was only a matter of time that Dr Maszlee Malik would no longer be tenable as the Education Minister.

His decision to step down from the Cabinet post was merely a face-saving gesture. It is well known that he was asked to step down, as even the Prime Minister found it impossible to defend him.

There was no end to the fiascos caused by him. He is the only Pakatan Harapan minister to have a petition mounted against him to be removed.

The former International Islamic University lecturer became the first Pakatan minister to resign following his announcement yesterday.

Until May, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was still defending Maszlee, as he fended off criticisms linking Maszlee with the matriculation quota intake issue with that of language requirements for jobs.

Dr Mahathir had then said that he had no problem with Maszlee since the latter only took over the education portfolio.

"I don't see any problem with him, except for the controversial 'black shoes' ruling for schoolchildren.

"Just because he recently talked about race, it does not mean that he was being racist. He should stay (as minister), " he had told a press conference back then.

Dr Mahathir made those comments when asked about a recent online petition calling for Maszlee to be removed from the position.