Malaysian endures boredom in Wuhan

PETALING JAYA - One Malaysian thought it was best to face monotony at home than face a health risk during the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Low Wang Nai (pic) had travelled to the area on Dec 29 to visit his girlfriend.

He was supposed to return to Malaysia on Jan 26 but he could not leave his girlfriend's family home after a lockdown was declared.

"We couldn't leave the house and it got boring after a while, but between boredom and risking my health, what choice did I have?" he said.

Thankfully, his girlfriend's family had all the essentials they needed and he enjoyed eating the food that his host family prepared.

He said he was frightened by the news of the outbreak because deaths had already been declared in China.

Low, a contractor from Melaka, searched for a way to return to Malaysia and was happy when he finally found a group of Malaysians that could help.

He was among the passengers on the AirAsia flight bringing Malaysians and non-citizen family members home from Wuhan that landed at KLIA at around 6am yesterday.

Low is now at the surveillance centre. He said he felt well.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend could not travel with him due to the restriction to combat the spread of the virus.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.