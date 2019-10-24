Malaysian engineers' salaries stagnant for 20 years

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

In spite of progress and development over the past 20 years, engineers have not seen a wage increase during that time, reported Berita Harian.

The daily reported that even in the Klang Valley, graduates live on a meagre RM2,500 (S$813), while this figure is even lower in other places, where the demand for engineers is lower.

Worse still, assistant engineers are paid a wage of around RM1,800 a month, said the daily.

Board of Engineers member Prof Megat Johari Megat Mohd Noor said that Malaysia does not see much value in paying for skills-based professionals, which is why engineering lags behind its full potential.

"The industry also feels that graduates are not ready to work, but is not willing to invest in giving them the right training and experience," he said.

Megat Johari said this situation causes many engineering graduates to leave the field.

More about
Engineers/Engineering salaries malaysia

