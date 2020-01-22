Malaysian firemen persuade man to climb down telco tower after 30 hours

Fireman managed to persuade the man to climb down from a telco tower after spending almost 30 hours in the structure.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Andy Chua
The Star/Asia News Network

KANOWIT, Malaysia - It took almost 30 hours, but firemen finally managed to persuade an Indonesian man to climb down from a 100m-tall telecommunications tower at Bukit Memaloh here Tuesday (Jan 21)

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station chief Arrahman Chik said his officers stayed up all night with the man, believed to be suffering from depression, who had refused to climb down since climbing up at 8am Monday (Jan 20).

"A police officer climbed up the tower and tried to persuade him to come down. The man claimed he had climbed up after quarrelling with a colleague at an oil palm estate in Nanga Dap here.

"The policeman's efforts to persuade the victim to climb down were unsuccessful, forcing us to send up two firemen at 3.22pm to speak to him again," he said.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

The man finally agreed to climb down at 3.51pm.

He added that the victim was taken to Kanowit Hospital for further examination and treatment.

Arrahman said firemen did not sleep at all on Monday night, keeping an eye on the victim for fear he would fall or jump off.

Those suffering from problems or contemplating suicide are advised to contact these helplines: 

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
More about
malaysia Suicides

TRENDING

Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES