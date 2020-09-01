Malaysian fisherman's daughter excels in medical studies

Sing Ying (second from right) and her father Kok Choon (second from left) with a catch of prawns at their hometown in Bagan Utara, Tanjung Piandang, Perak.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

Tan Sing Ying's parents could not hold back their tears as she walked up the stage to receive her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree during Quest International University's (QIU) convocation ceremony.

Hailing from the fishing village of Bagan Utara, Tanjung Piandang, Perak, fisherman Tan Kok Choon said he was proud of his 26-year-old daughter's achievement as she graduated with distinction and was also recipient of the Best QIU Medical Student Award.

"Ever since she was a child, she would always help me sell my catch at the local market.

"As a family, we have experienced a lot of hardships but I am glad that despite the challenges, she found the motivation to excel in her studies," Kok Choon said during the convocation ceremony.

"She was a smart child who always did well in her school examinations," he added.

Sing Ying, the youngest of Kok Choon's five children, is the second sibling to pursue tertiary education.

Her second brother has a Master's degree in Cardiovascular and Renal Physiology from Universiti Sains Malaysia and is currently working on his PhD in the same field while her other brothers are involved in fishing.

During her five-year stint at QIU, Sing Ying underwent an elective posting at Institut Jantung Negara and also carried out collaborative research at Hospital Taiping.

Sing Ying received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from QIU.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Sing Ying also wrote several papers during her time at QIU, and co-authored one which was accepted for oral presentation at the 4th International Conference on Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases in Kuala Lumpur in April.

Sing Ying said she plans to keep busy while waiting for her housemanship posting.

"I will attend the clinical practice workshop to obtain a certificate and continue with my research and participate in conferences to keep myself updated," she said.

Sing Ying plans to sit for the MRCP (Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians) examination as she wants to specialise in internal medicine

The convocation ceremony also saw 66 other QIU graduates receiving their scrolls.

