Malaysian fitness trainer's determined attitude to work during MCO lauded

PETALING JAYA - A fitness trainer's determination and willingness to work at a wet market during the movement control order (MCO) period has earned wide-ranging praise.

Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, popularly known as Chef Wan, said Chin Jie Xun's accommodating attitude to undertake such a difficult job is a fine example for fresh graduates aiming to survive in this difficult period.

"Thank you to The Star for highlighting the inspiring story of the fitness trainer who has resorted to working at the wet market when (his) income dried up during the MCO period, " wrote Chef Wan on his Instagram account.

"People who want success must first change their own attitude, get up, and realise they need to make changes to their lives.

"I know what I am talking about as I was there making changes in my own life (having a) direct selling business when I was in ITM.

"Then, when I went abroad to further my studies in Sydney, I did part-time (job) waiting tables as well as working in the Paddy wholesale market on weekends selling kebab, " wrote Chef Wan in his post that garnered nearly 4,800 likes.

Chef Wan went on to narrate his experiences working in between school, adding that it taught him many valuable lessons on how to excel and to do what was best to acquire knowledge and skills.

"As I say, what doesn't kill you will always make you stronger multiple times!"

The Star featured Chin yesterday, where he talked about his previous experience working three jobs but finding himself without any income during the MCO period.

The 34-year-old fitness trainer and kickboxing coach, who also helped his family run a learning centre for children, decided to take up his gym partner's offer of working at a wet market.

Although the work was tough, Chin said he was grateful as he could earn about RM80 (S$26) to RM100 (S$33) for six hours of labour.

He advised those entering the job market not to feel discouraged and be ready to fight it out in a tough economic climate.

His determination won many hearts, with The Star's Facebook post on him garnering 5,200 likes, 1,500 shares and more than 330 comments at press time.

For example, Facebook user Reena Sangita Retanamanee admired Chin's determination.

"Good job Chin. Appreciate your spirit in surviving this current pandemic situation. As long (as) you have a steady monthly income, you can overcome this situation."

Another Facebook user, Zainudin Arifin, said Chin's job required a lot of muscle and he would be able to stay fit and maintain a nice body.

Another user, Jason Jason, said he loved Chin's spirit, adding that was what people needed during tough times.

"Don't be choosy and act deserving or entitled just because you've been spoon-fed all this while.

"Perseverance is the key, and one must always be willing to change and adapt. My hope is that Malaysians will emerge stronger from this pandemic."

Lynette D'cruz said Chin was setting a good example.

"No one has died from hard work but people have died from no work. Kudos to this man for setting a good example for all to follow, " wrote D'cruz.

Chin said he was surprised by the comments and urged everyone to see things positively.

"I see the wet market as a good training ground. Locals need to take up the job if there are opportunities. If you look at the things in the wet market as something for you to eat instead of looking down on it, you will have a better perspective."

