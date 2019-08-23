Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex

An 11-year-old girl wrote a confession letter to a 12-year-old boy, asking him for sex.

In the handwritten letter, the girl introduced herself and stated what year she was from before asking the boy if he had ever had sex with anyone.

"It's okay if you don't know me, I want to know you.

"I want to ask if you have ever had sex with a girl before? Actually, I want to have sex with you just once! Please, " she wrote.

She even reassured him that a baby "would not happen" after having sexual relations just for once.

The letter, which was shared by an officer at the Kota Setar Welfare office in Kedah, came from the boy's mother who found the letter in his schoolbag and decided to seek help at the office.

The officer said the girl and the boy were from a primary school in the Klang Valley.