Malaysian girl, 15, alleges brother has been raping her since she was 12

KOTA KINABALU - A 15-year-old girl in Sabah's interior Tenom district alleges that her brother had been raping her since she was 12.

The girl finally drew up the courage to share her ordeal with a teacher, who subsequently told the mother and advised her to lodge a police report.

Tenom OCPD Deputy Supt Hasan Majid said after receiving the report on Oct 30, they went to arrest the 18-year-old suspect from their house at about 8.50pm.

"Initial investigations found that the brother started raping the girl when she was 12, but she never told anyone as she was afraid of her brother," he said.

He said the last rape allegedly occurred in September.

DSP Hasan said the suspect has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

"We are also trying to establish whether these alleged incidents could have occurred due to the brother's exposure to pornographic materials," he said.

Meanwhile, at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court, a farmer pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing his eight-year-old grandniece at a house in Kundasang, off Ranau district on May 19.