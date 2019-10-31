Malaysian girl, 15, alleges brother has been raping her since she was 12

PHOTO: The New Paper Illustration
Stephanie Lee
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - A 15-year-old girl in Sabah's interior Tenom district alleges that her brother had been raping her since she was 12.

The girl finally drew up the courage to share her ordeal with a teacher, who subsequently told the mother and advised her to lodge a police report.

Tenom OCPD Deputy Supt Hasan Majid said after receiving the report on Oct 30, they went to arrest the 18-year-old suspect from their house at about 8.50pm.

"Initial investigations found that the brother started raping the girl when she was 12, but she never told anyone as she was afraid of her brother," he said.

He said the last rape allegedly occurred in September.

DSP Hasan said the suspect has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

"We are also trying to establish whether these alleged incidents could have occurred due to the brother's exposure to pornographic materials," he said.

Meanwhile, at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court, a farmer pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing his eight-year-old grandniece at a house in Kundasang, off Ranau district on May 19.

The 52-year-old was accused of touching the girl's private parts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adibah Saiful urged for a no bail offer on the suspect, as he had a high chance of influencing the complainant and victim to withdraw their report.

Defence counsel Datuk Maijol Mahap said his client was no longer living with the victim and is now with his wife and family in Kota Marudu district and asked for bail.

Sessions Court Judge Elsie Primus allowed RM15,000 (S$4,900) bail with two local sureties to be imposed and for the suspect to not leave Kota Marudu district until his case is over.

The suspect is also not allowed to go to Ranau or risk his bail being revoked.

The accused is required to report to the Kota Marudu police station on the first day of every month.

The accused is also required to ask for permission and inform the Kota Marudu police if he needs to go to other districts.

The court fixed Nov 28 for pre-trial case management.

More about
malaysia Sexual Assault Rape crime

