Malaysian girl molested by man with 19 grandchildren

After more than a month of silence, a five-year-old girl stepped forward to tell how she was molested by an elderly man, reported Harian Metro.

According to a source, the girl reported the incident to her grandmother last Saturday (Oct 8) after the man, who has 19 grandchildren, had allegedly molested her.

"The incident is believed to have happened at 11am, last Aug 30, but she kept the 63-year-old man's deed to herself because of fear and trauma.

"The victim alleged the man called out to her while she was playing alone outside her house. He then approached her and molested her, " the source said.

The suspect was remanded for seven days and the case is classified under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.