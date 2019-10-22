Malaysian Grab driver loses $16,000 after being duped by passenger

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia - A 40-year-old Grab driver was duped by his passenger over a purported financial loan.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the victim had lost about RM49,000 (S$16,000) to the 26-year-old suspect since July this year.

The suspect had told the victim he was a personal loan agent to a bank and the victim had expressed interest in borrowing RM120,000 to start a business.

"After hearing the victim's intention, the suspect then requested for a processing payment, a deposit, and a fee to open an account.

"The victim then transferred RM49,078 in phases to three different accounts as requested by the suspect, " he said at a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here on Monday (Oct 21).

He added the victim was later given a so-called loan application form, an approval letter, a picture of a cheque with the victim's name on it and a letter of loan endorsement from the Johor Palace.

"However, all of the documents handed to the victim are believed to be fake, " he said adding that the police then arrested the suspect after the victim lodged a police report at 2.17pm last Wednesday (Oct 16).

The suspect was picked-up at about 6pm on Thursday (Oct 17).