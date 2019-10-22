Malaysian Grab driver loses $16,000 after being duped by passenger

PHOTO: Pixabay
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia - A 40-year-old Grab driver was duped by his passenger over a purported financial loan.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the victim had lost about RM49,000 (S$16,000) to the 26-year-old suspect since July this year.

The suspect had told the victim he was a personal loan agent to a bank and the victim had expressed interest in borrowing RM120,000 to start a business.

"After hearing the victim's intention, the suspect then requested for a processing payment, a deposit, and a fee to open an account.

"The victim then transferred RM49,078 in phases to three different accounts as requested by the suspect, " he said at a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here on Monday (Oct 21).

He added the victim was later given a so-called loan application form, an approval letter, a picture of a cheque with the victim's name on it and a letter of loan endorsement from the Johor Palace.

"However, all of the documents handed to the victim are believed to be fake, " he said adding that the police then arrested the suspect after the victim lodged a police report at 2.17pm last Wednesday (Oct 16).

The suspect was picked-up at about 6pm on Thursday (Oct 17).

After questioning by officers from the Iskandar Puteri Commercial Crimes Investigations Unit, the suspect told police about the involvement of two others.

The suspect led police to a premises at Taman Damai Jaya, Skudai, where a man and a woman, aged 28 and 22, were arrested.

"During the raid, we confiscated one document with a letterhead of the Johor Palace, 47 documents with banks letterhead, four bank cheques, three letters from the Attorney General's office, all of which are believed to be fake.

"We have also seized three smartphones, two ATM cards and three rubber stamps used for forgery, " he added.

ACP Dzulkhairi said all three suspects are under remand and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Following investigations, he said, police believe at least 12 others had been duped by the suspects, who had been active since last year.

"We have identified the victims. The majority of them are known to the suspects. We have contacted the victims and urge them to lodge police reports to help investigations, " he said, adding that each victim had suffered losses between RM30,000 and RM50,000.

ACP Dzulkhairi also reminded the public not to fall prey to financial scams, especially those advertised on social media or promoted by middlemen.

"If you wished to get a personal loan, go directly to the bank, do not conduct any businesses either through the phone, Internet or middlemen, " he said.

More about
malaysia Grab cheating scams crime

TRENDING

Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet, 99-cent Pizza Hut pasta and pizza &amp; other deals this week
$9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet, 99-cent Pizza Hut pasta and pizza & other deals this week
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng

SERVICES