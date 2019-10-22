Malaysian Grab driver loses $16,000 after being duped by passenger

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia - A 40-year-old Grab driver was duped by his passenger over a purported financial loan.
Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the victim had lost about RM49,000 (S$16,000) to the 26-year-old suspect since July this year.
The suspect had told the victim he was a personal loan agent to a bank and the victim had expressed interest in borrowing RM120,000 to start a business.
"After hearing the victim's intention, the suspect then requested for a processing payment, a deposit, and a fee to open an account.
"The victim then transferred RM49,078 in phases to three different accounts as requested by the suspect, " he said at a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here on Monday (Oct 21).
He added the victim was later given a so-called loan application form, an approval letter, a picture of a cheque with the victim's name on it and a letter of loan endorsement from the Johor Palace.
"However, all of the documents handed to the victim are believed to be fake, " he said adding that the police then arrested the suspect after the victim lodged a police report at 2.17pm last Wednesday (Oct 16).
The suspect was picked-up at about 6pm on Thursday (Oct 17).
After questioning by officers from the Iskandar Puteri Commercial Crimes Investigations Unit, the suspect told police about the involvement of two others. The suspect led police to a premises at Taman Damai Jaya, Skudai, where a man and a woman, aged 28 and 22, were arrested. "During the raid, we confiscated one document with a letterhead of the Johor Palace, 47 documents with banks letterhead, four bank cheques, three letters from the Attorney General's office, all of which are believed to be fake. "We have also seized three smartphones, two ATM cards and three rubber stamps used for forgery, " he added. ACP Dzulkhairi said all three suspects are under remand and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. Following investigations, he said, police believe at least 12 others had been duped by the suspects, who had been active since last year. "We have identified the victims. The majority of them are known to the suspects. We have contacted the victims and urge them to lodge police reports to help investigations, " he said, adding that each victim had suffered losses between RM30,000 and RM50,000. ACP Dzulkhairi also reminded the public not to fall prey to financial scams, especially those advertised on social media or promoted by middlemen. "If you wished to get a personal loan, go directly to the bank, do not conduct any businesses either through the phone, Internet or middlemen, " he said.
