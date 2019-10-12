Malaysian gymnast has gold medal reinstated in ribbon event in SEA Games

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

MANILA - Malaysian rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan has got back her gold medal for the ribbon event in the SEA Games.

This was confirmed by Malaysia's Chef-De-Mission Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, who said that the Philippines South-East Asian Games Organising Committee (Phisgoc) agreed with their protest and will reinstate her gold medal in the medal tally on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"They agreed with the clause in the SEA Games rulebook, and it will be reinstated," said Megat.

Izzah was the joint winner with Koi Sie Yan on Dec 7, amidst protest over biased judging, but a day later, the gymnast was relegated to the second spot with a silver.

