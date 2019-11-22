Malaysian hairdresser loses thousands to scammers

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Diyana Pfordten
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - It took less than five hours for scammers to get the personal details of an unwitting hairdresser and empty out his two bank accounts.

The elaborate scam started when the victim, Goh, answered the phone at a hair salon in Bangsar on Tuesday.

The caller claimed to be an officer from the Melaka court and asked whether Goh's employer had paid his Employees' Provident Fund contributions.

The 30-year-old said he gave the caller his MyKad number before being told he had an outstanding amount of RM16,430.30 (S$5,300) on a Hong Leong credit card.

Although he had never applied for the credit card, Goh said he believed the caller because someone had previously tried to open a bank account using his lost MyKad.

After giving the scammer his mobile phone number, Goh said he got into his car where they continued to talk as the scammer asked him to go to a quiet place.

The scammer, he said, forwarded his call to a "police officer" from the Melaka police station who persuaded him into disclosing his bank account details and password purportedly to help investigations into a money laundering case.

"They made four transactions -first RM3,100 and RM9,900 were transferred from my Maybank account to my Public Bank account, and then RM10,000 and RM4,900 were transferred from my Public Bank account to another individual's CIMB account," he said.

Goh only realised he was scammed after ending the four-hour call and answered another call from his boss who asked where he was.

"I told my boss what had happened and he said he had read about a scam using the same method on Facebook," he said.

The scammer continued to text him and urged him to get a personal loan "to resume the money laundering investigation", said Goh.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said he handled six similar scams this year, with losses amounting to RM1,654,000.

"These scammers are suspected to be locals as they speak fluent Malay and Mandarin.

"They will give the victims real phone numbers of authorities as references but little chance for them to end the call or check with authorities and other people," he said.

More about
malaysia scams crime

TRENDING

Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S&#039;porean warned for facilitating it
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES