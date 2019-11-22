Malaysian hairdresser loses thousands to scammers

KUALA LUMPUR - It took less than five hours for scammers to get the personal details of an unwitting hairdresser and empty out his two bank accounts.

The elaborate scam started when the victim, Goh, answered the phone at a hair salon in Bangsar on Tuesday.

The caller claimed to be an officer from the Melaka court and asked whether Goh's employer had paid his Employees' Provident Fund contributions.

The 30-year-old said he gave the caller his MyKad number before being told he had an outstanding amount of RM16,430.30 (S$5,300) on a Hong Leong credit card.

Although he had never applied for the credit card, Goh said he believed the caller because someone had previously tried to open a bank account using his lost MyKad.

After giving the scammer his mobile phone number, Goh said he got into his car where they continued to talk as the scammer asked him to go to a quiet place.

The scammer, he said, forwarded his call to a "police officer" from the Melaka police station who persuaded him into disclosing his bank account details and password purportedly to help investigations into a money laundering case.

"They made four transactions -first RM3,100 and RM9,900 were transferred from my Maybank account to my Public Bank account, and then RM10,000 and RM4,900 were transferred from my Public Bank account to another individual's CIMB account," he said.