Malaysian health ministry to probe case of houseman who injured baby while attempting to draw blood

Deputy Minister of Health of Malaysia, Dr. Lee Boon Chye.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ili Aqilah
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - The case of a houseman who allegedly punctured a baby's hand multiple times after attempting to draw blood will be investigated, says Dr Lee Boon Chye.

The Deputy Health Minister said the case would be brought to the ministry for further inquiry.

"Since a baby's hand is small, it might be hard for the doctors or nurses to find the vein. We often face this issue when babies are admitted to hospital and seeking medical assistance.

"However, according to our practice, if they failed on the first and second attempts, whether it is a doctor or a nurse, they must let somebody else, preferably a senior to handle it.

"Each staff member is only allowed to make one or two attempts, no more than that," he told reporters after attending the World AIDS Day celebration here on Sunday (Dec 1).

On Saturday (Nov 30), a photo of a baby's hand with several needle-like punctured marks went viral on social media after a Facebook user under the name Sholehah Ikhwan uploaded it.

According to the post, a senior houseman had made about 10 attempts on the baby's hand, causing the mother to cry.

Despite repeatedly asking for a different person with more competent skills to do it, the houseman insisted to continue as he claimed to be a "senior trainee doctor".

The original post has been set to private but it was re-uploaded by other social media users using the same caption.

More about
malaysia Healthcare Professionals baby Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES