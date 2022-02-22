Malaysian Hindu mum wins fight for 3 kids unilaterally converted to Islam

Malaysians on social media are cheering a court's decision on Monday (Feb 21) to allow a single mother of Hindu faith to take custody of her three children who had previously been converted to Islam without her consent or knowledge.

The case involving Loh Siew Hong has grabbed national attention as it involves a long running controversy in the Muslim-majority country surrounding so-called "child snatching" - where men convert their children to Islam as part of a strategy to take custody of them in an Islamic court upon divorce or separation.

Rights activists say authorities' languid approach to dealing with this problem - for fear of upsetting conservative Muslims - impugns the rights of minority groups.

The Federal Court, Malaysia's apex judicial body, had in 2018 ruled that it was unconstitutional for just one parent to convert a minor to their religion.

Loh's case has attracted added scrutiny because of her tumultuous backstory.

Her ex-husband, Nagahswaran Muniandy, had in 2019 unilaterally converted the three children while Loh was recuperating in a shelter from serious injuries he had inflicted on her in a vicious attack.

The man is currently in prison following a drug-related conviction.

Since then, lawyers have sought to aid her efforts to regain custody of her children from the Welfare Department.

Monday's case was a habeas corpus proceeding to quash the Department's continued custody of the children - twins aged 14 and a 10-year-old - despite earlier court directives that were in Loh's favour.

An Islamic preacher who took care of the children at one point had contested Loh's efforts to regain custody of the children.

"The court orders still stand, still valid. The court orders are not to be treated with impunity upon the face of contempt of court," said Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah in his ruling. "The three children are to be released forthwith to the sole custody, care and control of the applicant [Loh]," the judge said.

Following the verdict, Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, the mufti of the state of Perlis where the children were being held, insisted that authorities had acted correctly in sanctioning the children's conversion and not allowing Loh to regain custody of them.

Asri said the High Court's ruling was "unsurprising" and added that his and other officials' foremost concern was "defending [the children's] religion, if they want to continue to embrace Islam".

The mufti added that Islamic authorities were "looking at other measures in law".

Outside the court on Monday, similar-minded individuals gathered to protest what they claimed was an exploitation of the issue by certain "extremists" who were bent on causing "chaos in this harmonious state".

On social media, most commenters overwhelmingly cheered Judge Sequerah's decision. Many questioned the protesters' motives. One user, Naqi Nazir, questioned why they did not see the unilateral conversion as unjust.

"The mother deserves her rights. It is her children too," he said.

Others reflected on the dual nature of the country's justice system, which had been used by abusive husbands like Nagahswaran as a means of separating their children from their mother. Non-Muslim mothers do not have legal standing in proceedings that take place before the sharia courts.

In turn, sharia courts have no jurisdiction over non-Muslims.

Charles Santiago, a lawmaker with the opposition Democratic Action Party, said the onus was now on the country's attorney general, Idrus Harun, to step in to ensure state laws complied with the federal constitution.

He said the entire saga had transpired because the unilateral conversions were allowed under Perlis's state enactments despite the 2018 Federal Court ruling.

"Right after the 2018 ruling, it was made clear that state laws must be aligned to reflect the Federal court order. But why wasn't this carried out?," Santiago said in a statement. "It's not too late now. We need the Attorney-General Idrus Harun, who has kept an absolute silence, to look into ensuring state laws are in compliance with the Federal Court order."

The 2018 ruling was to do with a case involving Indira Gandhi - who challenged the conversion of her three children by her Muslim-convert former husband in 2009.

The ruling left police with the responsibility to locate and return Indira's youngest daughter Prasana Diksa, taken away by her ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, in 2009, when she was 11 months old.

Muhammad Riduan remains a fugitive and Indira's effort to locate Prasana have been futile. Indira is currently pursuing a nonfeasance lawsuit against government officials including the inspector general of police over the matter.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.