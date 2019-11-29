Malaysian hotels still empty despite tourism growth

Fresh off recent announcement of positive international tourist arrival growth, the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) has revealed that hotels in the country are registering lower occupancy.

An internal hotel occupancy survey recorded a drop of -4.71 per cent to 60.8 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2018 at 65.51 per cent.

"The same was seen for the first half of 2019 where earlier in August, according to Tourism Malaysia, there was an increase of +4.9 per cent or 13.4 million in international tourist arrivals but hotel occupancy recorded a drop of -4.75 per cent compared to the same period last year," MAH said in a statement.

According to MAH, the published results "raised more doubts and concerns than it could draw praises".

"While (the results) should indicate a healthy and recovering or even growing tourism industry, the same was not felt by industry stakeholders," MAH said.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi announced earlier this week that international tourist arrivals increased for the first three quarters of 2019.

Between January and September, Malaysia welcomed 20,109,203 tourists, a 3.7 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

The first nine months of the year also saw tourism receipts increase by 6.9 per cent to reach RM66.14 billion (S$22 billion) compared to RM61.85 billion for the same period last year.

MAH chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng attributed the hotel industry's struggle to the rise of unregulated short-term accommodations (STA) like Airbnb.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) was drafting a regulatory framework for STAs in Malaysia.