Malaysian influencer and 'piano goddess' Cathryn Li's bungalow, possibly worth $7m, is now up for rent

32-year-old Malaysian influencer and classical "Piano Goddess” pianist, Cathryn Li, or Li Yuan Ling, is reportedly moving out of her three-storey RM22 million (S$7 million) bungalow and it’s been put up for rent.

The 14,235 sqft (built-up area)/ 12,066 sqft (land) hilltop bungalow – located at the Country Heights gated estate in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur – has six bedrooms, six baths and a garage that fits up to five vehicles.

The house comes with a fish pond, fitness gym, pool table room, home cinema, a walk-in wardrobe, master bedroom with a jacuzzi, stylish dry-kitchen-cum-bar, grand piano and an infinity pool.

As seen from the video, most of the lighting, electronics and entertainment systems are centrally controlled via an app on her tablet.

From the garage (where she parks her Ferrari), visitors are greeted at the foyer by a see-through glass bridge. It leads into a high-ceilinged living and dining area surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

These overlook the green, forested hills of Damansara. At night, one can see the city lights of Kuala Lumpur in the distance.

Available from mid-July, the asking rent is RM60k a month.

According to social media reports, Li chose to move out as the residence lacks privacy (it’s too close to her neighbours) and the floor-to-ceiling glass walls can make the interior scorching hot.

One can only guess who would take up the rental offer.

In entertainment circles, Li is no stranger to controversy, however.

The Malaysian influencer, who has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram and usually posts her fitness and cosplay photos and videos, gained infamy in 2019 when she called women ‘fat’ for wearing size M clothing. She then apologised.

In 2021, she got her fans talking when she shared a receipt of a $55,000 meal in a Tokyo restaurant.

Last year, she lost her temper when she got embarrassed by hurtful comments during a live stream of her jamming session with a Cantonese talk show host. She has since apologised for her outburst on Facebook.

This article was first published in 99.co.