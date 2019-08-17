Malaysian King and Queen sing for woman with Down syndrome

MARAN: The King and Queen delivered a special gift to Syafirah Hanum Chik, a woman with Down syndrome here - by singing Tan Sri P. Ramlee's Tanya Sama Pokok to her.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah sang for the 23-year-old after learning it was her favourite song, while visiting her Taman Sri Keramat home.

The woman's mother, Salmah Ali, told Bernama she was stunned when Tunku Azizah started singing the song before asking Sultan Abdullah to join in.

Salmah, 59, said the royal couple smiled when Syafirah reacted to the song.

"I felt honoured, " said the former kindergarten assistant.

She added that the royal couple repeatedly told her to be extra patient in taking care of her daughter.