Malaysian King and Queen sing for woman with Down syndrome

PHOTO: Youtube/Bernama WebTV
The Star/Asia News Network

MARAN: The King and Queen delivered a special gift to Syafirah Hanum Chik, a woman with Down syndrome here - by singing Tan Sri P. Ramlee's Tanya Sama Pokok to her.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah sang for the 23-year-old after learning it was her favourite song, while visiting her Taman Sri Keramat home.

The woman's mother, Salmah Ali, told Bernama she was stunned when Tunku Azizah started singing the song before asking Sultan Abdullah to join in.

Salmah, 59, said the royal couple smiled when Syafirah reacted to the song.

"I felt honoured, " said the former kindergarten assistant.

She added that the royal couple repeatedly told her to be extra patient in taking care of her daughter.

Syafirah is one of three chronically ill residents at Taman Sri Keramat, whom the royal couple met during their visit to Maran.

Salmah said Tunku Azizah also said that she would gift Syafirah with colouring books after she was told that her daughter likes to sketch with colours.

Meanwhile, pensioner Mohd Yusof Mohd Idris, 78, said he could not believe it when told that the King and Queen were coming to visit his wife, Som @ Salmah Omar, 71, who is paralysed due to a stroke.

He said he immediately got busy tidying up their house to make it presentable for "the visit of a lifetime".

"I was not feeling very well myself but all tiredness and aches went away when I heard that the King and Queen were coming to my house. It was like a dream.

"I was touched when Tunku Azizah, who was holding my wife's hand, felt that the bed was not working well and Sultan Abdullah immediately ordered an official from the Health Department, who was present, to check it, " he said.

More about
malaysia Malaysian royalty

SERVICES