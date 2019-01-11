Malaysian laksa franchise Ah Cheng Laksa lodges report over pig's blood viral post

PETALING JAYA - A local laksa franchise has lodged a police report after allegations circulated that it using pig's blood in its gravy went viral on social media.

Ah Cheng Laksa said that its central kitchen, where all its food for the franchise branches are prepared, had received halal certification from the Malaysia Islamic Development Department's (Jakim).

"We don't know what is the purpose and the intention behind the posting.

"Maybe it was by a rival of our business to lower our reputation, " its director Goh Chun Hiang said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Goh added that they were in the process of applying for halal status for all of their branches.

The police report was lodged at a police station in Subang Jaya on Wednesday (Oct 30).