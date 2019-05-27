Malaysian law minister Liew denies interfering with Singapore’s judicial system

PETALING JAYA - De facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong has denied interfering with the Singapore Court of Appeal's decision to stay the execution of P. Pannir Selvam, a Malaysian citizen convicted of a drug charge.

Liew, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, said "a certain quarter" in Singapore - whom he did not identify - had made serious allegations against him about the matter in the past few days.

"The allegation that I have interfered with their judicial system is totally unfounded and baseless. It's purely a figment of someone's imagination," he said yesterday.

Liew said he wanted to place the narrative of events in a correct perspective to avoid further confusion and unnecessary innuendos from some people.

Pannir, 32, was convicted in 2017 of trafficking 51.84g of diamorphine or heroin at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept 3, 2014, and was sentenced to death by hanging.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob later re­­jected a clemency appeal from his family.