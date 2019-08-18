Malaysian lawyer creates funny FB posts about seeking true love

PHOTO: Facebook/Kiang Jau Sang
R.S.N. Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - His Facebook page says that he is a lawyer waiting for true love.

In the meantime, Kiang Jau Sang, who studied law in England, continues peppering his social media page with amusing postings including one of him in a “racy” attire.

There is also a posting about him offering a car and monthly allowances to his wife-to-be.

Looking for a wife

Posted by 江昭上 on Thursday, 7 December 2017

Kiang, who manages his own legal firm here, says his intention is to make people laugh.

And in the process, he has chalked up over 119, 000 followers.

“I just meant for people to unwind from their daily stress and not take life too seriously, ” said the bachelor, in his late 30s.

However, Kiang has not been spared from criticism.

“It’s normal to get negative comments, and I am unfazed by it, ” he said.

Kiang said he handled mostly family law and matrimonial cases.

“Managing divorce litigation is stressful. I have witnessed emotional wounds caused by these separations.

“That’s why I created postings to keep myself cheerful, ” he said, adding that he would keep entertaining people with his videos and pictures.

“My cyberspace antics started as a joke but now I enjoy the humorous postings, ” said Kiang who is referred to as Malaysia’s ‘Wang Leehom’ (the American-Chinese mandopop star) by his fans.

I never lied before

Posted by 江昭上 on Friday, 16 August 2019

Kiang added that he would produce videos featuring the various races for the upcoming National Day celebration.

“I have some ideas (for the videos) to make Malaysians laugh without being too serious on sensitive issues, ” he said.

More about
lawyers Social media

