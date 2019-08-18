Malaysian lawyer creates funny FB posts about seeking true love

MELAKA - His Facebook page says that he is a lawyer waiting for true love.

In the meantime, Kiang Jau Sang, who studied law in England, continues peppering his social media page with amusing postings including one of him in a “racy” attire.

There is also a posting about him offering a car and monthly allowances to his wife-to-be.

Looking for a wife Posted by 江昭上 on Thursday, 7 December 2017

Kiang, who manages his own legal firm here, says his intention is to make people laugh.

And in the process, he has chalked up over 119, 000 followers.

“I just meant for people to unwind from their daily stress and not take life too seriously, ” said the bachelor, in his late 30s.

However, Kiang has not been spared from criticism.