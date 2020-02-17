Malaysian man, 34, dies after drunk driver crashes into car, 3 bikers

NILAI - A 34-year-old man was killed after his car was hit by another vehicle allegedly driven by a drunk driver on Sunday (Feb 16).

Nilai OCPD Supt Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar said Abdul Salam Saad, who was from Bandar Tun Abdul Razak in Pahang, was killed on the spot due to serious injuries.

In the 3.20am incident, Abdul Salam had apparently just exited the Pajam toll along KM17.5 of the Lekas Highway and was heading towards Seremban.

Supt Mohamad Nor said preliminary probe showed that the 30-year-old driver of the other car, a Ford Fiesta, had entered the opposite lane and crashed into Abdul Salam's Proton Persona and three other motorcyclists.

"The driver of the Ford car was coming from Kajang and had apparently driven against traffic to exit at the Pajam toll and crashed into Abdul Salam's car," he said. The three motorcyclists also suffered injuries in the crash.

Supt Mohamad Nor said the Ford driver also suffered injuries and had been admitted at the red zone of the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital in Seremban.

He said the case was being probed under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol or other substance.