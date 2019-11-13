Malaysian man dies while twin brother survives crash

SIBU - A man was killed and his twin brother escaped with minor injuries in an accident on Jalan Paradom.

The 2.50pm accident occurred on Tuesday (Nov 12), when the van the twins were in crashed into a tree near Lanang Bridge.

The driver of the van, Kenny Wong Chung Kai, survived while his twin brother, 20-year-old Kevin Wong Chung Xiang, did not.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said Chung Kai had lost control of the vehicle.

"He was later rushed to the hospital by his family. The accident only happened to the twin brothers, Chung Xiang was sitting next to the driver's seat and died on the spot," he said.

Firemen who arrived at the scene extricated the body of the deceased using a rescue hydraulic cutter.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.